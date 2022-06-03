Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

