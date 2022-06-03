Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ICNC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,348,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 78.2% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 872,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 382,850 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 3.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

