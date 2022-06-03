Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$42.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.36.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$42.92 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$36.54 and a 1 year high of C$45.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.11.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1100003 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

