WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New C$180.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on WSP Global from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $116.35 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.15.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

