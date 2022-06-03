Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $310,000 in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PLx Pharma by 592.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PLx Pharma by 919.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PLx Pharma news, CFO Rita M. O’connor bought 13,700 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLXP stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. PLx Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 4.35.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLx Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

