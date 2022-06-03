Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Regional Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 155,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Regional Management by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

RM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $75,526.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 30.17 and a quick ratio of 30.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.81%.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

