Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 13,629 Shares of ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,629 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth I were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCOA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth I in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth I by 16.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth I by 12.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 47.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter.

SCOA stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

