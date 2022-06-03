Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 749,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 373,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.95. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1,098.13, a current ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 53.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.9% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,756,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 622,946 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 338,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 159,771 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

