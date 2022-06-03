Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Down 15.2% in May

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Vince stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Vince has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.13.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Vince had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vince will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

In other Vince news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of Vince stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $36,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $99,590. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNCE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vince by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vince during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vince during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vince in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

