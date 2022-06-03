MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MannKind were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 199.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,607 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 14.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.93. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

