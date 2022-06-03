DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPOA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,127,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 877,269 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in DPCM Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $4,900,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in DPCM Capital by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its position in DPCM Capital by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 385,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 291,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in DPCM Capital by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 530,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 271,707 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DPCM Capital alerts:

XPOA opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. DPCM Capital has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DPCM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPCM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.