Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Down 15.2% in May

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NBH opened at $11.98 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

