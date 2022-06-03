Short Interest in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Decreases By 15.8%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 18.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,532 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 110,626 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 189,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 473,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $495.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.42 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TGB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.