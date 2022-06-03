Short Interest in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Decreases By 15.8%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 18.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,532 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 110,626 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 189,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 473,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $495.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
TGB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
