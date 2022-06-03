Short Interest in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Decreases By 16.3%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Dror Bashan acquired 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3,723,538.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,769 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 598.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares in the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $1.24 on Friday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.19.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

