Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Update

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,400 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 735,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Takung Art in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Takung Art in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takung Art by 746.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Takung Art alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT opened at $2.13 on Friday. Takung Art has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.