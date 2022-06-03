Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Update

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKATGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,400 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 735,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Takung Art in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Takung Art in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takung Art by 746.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT opened at $2.13 on Friday. Takung Art has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

About Takung Art (Get Rating)

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

