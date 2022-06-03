Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Update

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 115.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HNP opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.57. Huaneng Power International has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. On average, analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.

