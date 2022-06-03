Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,200 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 463,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.71. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

