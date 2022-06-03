Short Interest in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Drops By 15.9%

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,580 shares of company stock valued at $443,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 93,628 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Hovde Group cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

