Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,400 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 637,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:ETJ opened at $9.17 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

