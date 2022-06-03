Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declines By 16.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 49,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 51,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Shares of ETB stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.