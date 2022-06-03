Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EDN opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $285.56 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 30.35%.

