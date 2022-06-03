Short Interest in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Drops By 14.9%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 386,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CINT stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. CI&T has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

