FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.99. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FOX by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 18.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 29.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 232,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.