Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Short Interest Down 15.6% in May

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,070,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 15,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CAG stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 27.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 27.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

