Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Short Interest Down 15.6% in May

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,070,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 15,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
CAG stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 27.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 27.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
