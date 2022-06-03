OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. OneSpan’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in OneSpan by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 66,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.09 million, a P/E ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 0.62.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

