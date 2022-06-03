Short Interest in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Declines By 15.5%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 659,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 158,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,045,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

BSAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of BSAC opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 38.29%.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

