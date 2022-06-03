Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,403 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 26.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 7.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

NYSE:AZRE opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

About Azure Power Global (Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.