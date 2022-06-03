Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,403 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 26.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 7.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000.
NYSE:AZRE opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64.
About Azure Power Global (Get Rating)
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.