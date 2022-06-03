Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 1,995.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of SOLO opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

