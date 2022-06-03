Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.21). Clene posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLNN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Clene has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $156.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

In related news, major shareholder General Resonance Llc sold 181,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $399,999.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,560,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,232,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 262,891 shares of company stock valued at $747,352. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Clene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Clene by 9,823.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

