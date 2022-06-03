Analysts Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.09. GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

GFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC decreased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFL opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

