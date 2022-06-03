China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE CEA opened at $17.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a negative net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
