China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE CEA opened at $17.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a negative net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, China Eastern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

