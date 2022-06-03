Brokerages Expect Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Adial Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

