Short Interest in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Drops By 15.1%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,400 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 990,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ACRE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $695.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 58.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

