Piper Sandler Increases Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $22.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.50 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s current price.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.36. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 58,485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 47,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

