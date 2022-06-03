Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHWY. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.14.
Shares of CHWY opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $97.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.
About Chewy (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.