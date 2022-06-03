Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of ATUS opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.21. Altice USA has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $35.55.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. Altice USA’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after buying an additional 511,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 86,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 6,356.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 562,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 554,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

