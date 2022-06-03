Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $580.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $560.00 to $580.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $569.58.

COST stock opened at $487.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $531.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.17. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $377.12 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after purchasing an additional 465,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

