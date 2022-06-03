Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurn Water Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE ZWS opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. Zurn Water Solutions has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In other news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler bought 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $250,360.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,443 shares in the company, valued at $533,187.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 5,042 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $138,100.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,957.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

