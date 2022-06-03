UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UNF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UniFirst presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Shares of UNF opened at $170.17 on Thursday. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $156.04 and a twelve month high of $242.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.38). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in UniFirst by 15.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 33.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

