WEX (NYSE:WEX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $230.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.36.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $173.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.67. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $208.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $70,195,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,286,000 after purchasing an additional 260,250 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,688,000 after purchasing an additional 227,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

