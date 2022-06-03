Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
IVDA stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Iveda Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $19.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.
About Iveda Solutions (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iveda Solutions (IVDA)
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.