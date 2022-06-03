Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Laidlaw

Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

Evofem Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.45) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

