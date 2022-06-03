SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at DA Davidson

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on S. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.44.

NYSE:S opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.04. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,153.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,106,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,532,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Polarity Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

