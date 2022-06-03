Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Northland Securities from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSTG. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. Pure Storage has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $1,346,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 716.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $9,416,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

