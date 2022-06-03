Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credo Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

