FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Receives Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $245.26 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

