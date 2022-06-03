Bloom Energy’s (BE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BE. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 61,194 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,308,939.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,437 shares of company stock worth $1,939,871 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $10,129,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 809,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 245,275 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

