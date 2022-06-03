Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.83.

Shares of VEEV opened at $192.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.85.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 412,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,724,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after buying an additional 75,513 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

