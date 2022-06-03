Morgan Stanley Cuts Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $68.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson stock opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.