SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $30.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $16,106,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $14,532,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Polarity Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

